Happy Diwali, says Ramaphosa

Diwali is a Hindi holiday on which people light oil lamps and candles to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Ramaphosa said the Festival of Lights, with its origins in the triumph of good over evil, is a period for all South Africans to recommit overcoming the inequalities, disadvantages, and social ills that affect parts of our society and many parts of the world today.

“The values of truth, love, peace and non-violence by which Hindus live and conduct themselves within family and community are values that are at the heart of creating a better country and a better world” he said.

“Happy Diwali and may this be a special time of celebrating life, family and community” Ramaphosa said.

