Hammarsdale residents say crime rate has them ‘living in fear’

Just last week, police shot and killed six suspects during a midnight gunfight.

The gang had allegedly been terrorising the community for years.

Resident Sthembile Ndlovu says hearing gunshots has become the norm.

"When you leave your house, you don't know whether you are going to come back alive or you are going to come back as a corpse.

“We have been burying our brothers and sisters. We have been burying each other. Every weekend, there are at least three funerals."

Another resident, Zuziwe Khumalo has urged police working in Mpumalanga Township to do more to curb violent crime.

"This place is no longer a good place to raise your children. It is not the same as the olden days, where people will safely play on the road."

