Family of slain Phoenix man pleading for info on his death

Gregory Papiah was reported missing last month after he was seen leaving his home.





His car was found abandoned in Inanda.





The 58-year-old father's badly burned body was later discovered in Amaoti.





Speaking on behalf of the family, Dawn Gounden from Renegade Search and Rescue said they had also noticed some suspicious activity on Papiah's phone.





"Upon him going missing there was communication from his record to his family and friends, of which is unbeknown to the family that is was not him that was communicating with him., but someone unknown. They've taken the information and has implemented it to police."