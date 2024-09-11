Family of slain Phoenix man pleading for info on his death
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The family of a slain Phoenix man is pleading with members of the public to come forward with any information that could help identify those responsible for his murder.
Gregory Papiah was reported missing last month after he was seen leaving his home.
His car was found abandoned in Inanda.
The 58-year-old father's badly burned body was later discovered in Amaoti.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Dawn Gounden from Renegade Search and Rescue said they had also noticed some suspicious activity on Papiah's phone.
READ: Missing Phoenix man’s charred remains found in Amaoti
"Upon him going missing there was communication from his record to his family and friends, of which is unbeknown to the family that is was not him that was communicating with him., but someone unknown. They've taken the information and has implemented it to police."
