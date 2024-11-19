Gwarube 'undeterred' by continued SADTU protests

A small group of teachers demonstrated with placards in Ndwedwe on Monday, where the minister handed over 28 upgraded flushing toilets.

More than 600 pupils at Deda Primary School have had to share pit toilets for years, leading to a serious incident when a girl almost drowned after falling into one.

"I must say, there will be no no-go areas for me in doing my work,” the minister said.





“My work is important to me. I will go wherever I need to, to do the work that I have taken an oath of office to do.”



Teachers' union SADTU previously expressed its disappointment at the minister's decision to not attend the signing ceremony of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill.





READ: Matrics urged to celebrate responsibly

Gwarube wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa before the September event to explain her opposition to the legislation in its current form.

"I'm in constant contact with the national leadership of SADTU, so it's unclear to me what the provincial structure and SADTU would like, necessarily, from me,” Gwarube said, adding that she is willing to meet with the union to resolve their concerns.

"At the last visit that I was at, I was prepared to address them and they were not prepared to be addressed by me. In KZN, the thing that I know that is a big crisis is the issue around financial difficulties.

"I'm just working hard to make sure that learners have textbooks, learners have teachers in their classrooms, that learners are able to eat and be transported. That's my commitment."