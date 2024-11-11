Gwarube: Quality education is shared responsibility

She outlined her five priorities for the 7th administration at an Education Business Breakfast with the private sector in Johannesburg this morning.

Improved literacy and numeracy across all phases of schooling topped Gwarube's list.





"The first one is making sure that quality early child learning is injected into the system and that it forms part of a strong foundation because then we will be able to fix literary and numeracy problems.”

The department wants to expand the curriculum for special needs schools and prioritise teacher development.

"We cannot leave our teachers behind, and we run the risk if you only focus on our learners, making sure that they are fit for the digital age of the 21st century, but if we are not making sure that we are developing the teachers we are not going to achieve what we want."





