Gwarube orders regulations for full Bela Act implementation

These regulations, norms, standards, and policies will provide legal clarity on various sections of the Act, including Sections 4 and 5 of the Bela Act, which have been subject to ongoing consultation within the Government of National Unity's clearing house," says Gwarube.

Yesterday, the President signed a proclamation... for the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, which was withheld at the initial signing in September.

It was as a result of opposition by political parties and civil groups to two clauses about language and admissions, leading to a three month consultation process.





President Ramaphosa says a committee made up of GNU members agreed to the full implementation in a meeting yesterday.





In a statement, Minister Gwarube says she's committed to implementing the act to ensure all learners gain equal access to quality education.