Gwarube orders regulations for full Bela Act implementation
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube says she's directed her department to draft regulations for the full implementation of the Bela Act.
These regulations, norms, standards, and policies will provide legal clarity on various sections of the Act, including Sections 4 and 5 of the Bela Act, which have been subject to ongoing consultation within the Government of National Unity's clearing house," says Gwarube.
Yesterday, the President signed a proclamation... for the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, which was withheld at the initial signing in September.
READ: SADTU calls on Ramaphosa to implement full BELA Bill
It was as a result of opposition by political parties and civil groups to two clauses about language and admissions, leading to a three month consultation process.
President Ramaphosa says a committee made up of GNU members agreed to the full implementation in a meeting yesterday.
In a statement, Minister Gwarube says she's committed to implementing the act to ensure all learners gain equal access to quality education.
