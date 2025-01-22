 Gunmen kill four in Eastern Cape
Updated | By Bulletin

Police in the Eastern Cape are searching for three gunmen who shot and killed four people, including a teenager, in Motherwell.

It is reported they entered a house and opened fire on a group of friends on Tuesday night.

The victims were three men aged between 20 and 25, and a 16-year-old girl.

A 24-year-old man was injured.

Police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa says the motive is not clear and forms part of the investigation.

"Four counts of murder and attempted murder are being investigated SAPS Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit. SAPS is calling upon any person with information to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Nigel Right on 082 921 2312."   

