Groups to march on Parliament over budget cuts

They will protest government budget cuts, which could be announced during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

They say the demonstration aims to spotlight issues around reduced social spending and the impact on working-class families.





READ: Msunduzi aims to recover R500m from discount blitz

Key speakers include Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and activist Allan Boesak.

Organisers demand the government reverse budget cuts, invest in public services and prioritise poverty alleviation.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)