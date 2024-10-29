 Groups to march on Parliament over budget cuts
A coalition of trade unions, social movements and progressive groups plans to march to Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday. 

They will protest government budget cuts, which could be announced during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 

 

They say the demonstration aims to spotlight issues around reduced social spending and the impact on working-class families. 


Key speakers include Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and activist Allan Boesak. 

 

Organisers demand the government reverse budget cuts, invest in public services and prioritise poverty alleviation.


