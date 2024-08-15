Govt urged to take action against fast-spreading mpox variant

It's after the World Health Organisation declared the mpox surge in Africa a global public health emergency.

The mpox virus is classified into two recognised variants known as clade.





Former South African Medical Association chairperson Angelique Coetzee says clade 1 is what is currently spreading across the continent.

"Clade 1, the one that is not in South Africa, but currently spreading in Africa, causes more severe illness and death, with mortality rates of around about three per cent"

South Africa has recorded 24 mpox cases with three deaths.





Coetzee says these were clade 2 cases.

"Clade 2, as seen in South Africa, is less virulent, and we have a very good survival rate of around 99 per cent.

"So, what we need to hope for in South Africa is not to get anyone infected with clade 1, which is extremely fast-spreading and a concern in Africa that might be disastrous for our current healthcare and economic situation."





