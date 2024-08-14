Health Dept says will fast-track mpox vaccine procurement

African Union health agency, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, on Tuesday declared the outbreak a public health emergency.

The World Health Organisation is currently meeting with health experts to determine the best way to respond to the virus.

Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, spoke to Newswatch before the meeting.

"That declaration is only applicable within the African continent, while only the World Health Organisation can declare mpox as a public health emergency of international concern.





"As I speak to you, I am in a meeting led by the World Health Organisation where they will take us through, and later announce, how to deal with this matter in future because the number of cases is spreading into other parts of the world."

South Africa has recorded 24 mpox cases with three deaths.

"We need to maintain safety protocols because we don't want to just fast-track the approval of vaccines," says Mohale.

"We need to be sure that the vaccine treatment that is going to be approved by different countries is very effective and it is not going to result in putting the lives of people at a higher risk."

Last week, the WHO called for submissions from vaccine manufacturers for evaluation.





