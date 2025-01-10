Govt urged to address Ray Nkonyeni salary spat
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Trade union federation COSATU has urged the
government to address salary disparities for municipal workers in Ray Nkonyeni.
KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi will on Friday morning meet with the local Ratepayers Association amid the ongoing labour unrest.
Municipal employees downed tools two months ago over a dispute related to the job grading process.
The strike has affected service delivery, including refuse collection and electricity supply.
READ: Municipal workers union to fight for wages at Ray Nkonyeni
"We understand that our members have received an award that instructs the municipality to upgrade workers from level grade 5 and also the municipality to pay workers a compensation of six months," says Cosatu's Edwin Mkhize.
"Now, the municipality has not implemented that. Instead, the municipality is intending to review the award. Our members are not happy."
Resident Gabie Vrey says they have been unable to access municipal facilities such as traffic, health, and rates offices.
"The area is just looking so really shabby because there's rubbish all over the place. With all these municipal strikes the service delivery is being cut. There's long grass everywhere. It's a nightmare."
