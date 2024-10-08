Govt ‘committed’ to lowering fuel price - Mantashe

He has been speaking at the Africa Oil Week Conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Mantashe says although fuel prices have dropped significantly over the past five months, many South Africans still need help to make ends meet.

"We have already begun deciding about reducing administered prices. The state must intervene to bring them down in the interest of society.

“There is a general fuel levy. There is a Road Accident Fund linked to the prices of fuel. So, instead of buying a litre of fuel for R14, you buy it for R20. R6 go to general levy, and another part goes to the Road Accident Fund," said Mantashe.

"Our argument is you are distorting the price of fuel. Let us find the formula of separating this."

