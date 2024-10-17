Govt committed to enhancing rail and freight, Ramaphosa tells auto sector
Updated | By Bulletin
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government
is committed to improving the country's rail and freight sector.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is committed to improving the country's rail and freight sector.
Ramaphosa gave the keynote address at the opening of SA Auto Week in Cape Town on Thursday.
His comments come as Transnet continues with its work to revitalise the Port of Durban.
There is also an R7.5 billion project to upgrade the rail infrastructure between Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.
READ: Ramaphosa still ‘applying his mind’ on Simelane matter - Presidency
This is to boost the car and component manufacturing industry.
"We look forward to deepening our collaboration as government, industry and labour to achieve both these objectives,” Ramaphosa said.
"There may be headwinds, and they will always be headwinds. They will be challenges at the same time, but challenges as much as they are there, they are also opportunities side-by-side.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
A jaw-dropping fishing week in KZN
With record catches and big wins, it's been a stunning week of fishing i...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago
-
Traffic stopper! Modified wheelchair leaves SA road users in awe
A motorised wheelchair modified for speed, spotted at a busy Johannesbur...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago