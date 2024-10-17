Govt committed to enhancing rail and freight, Ramaphosa tells auto sector

Ramaphosa gave the keynote address at the opening of SA Auto Week in Cape Town on Thursday.

His comments come as Transnet continues with its work to revitalise the Port of Durban.

There is also an R7.5 billion project to upgrade the rail infrastructure between Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

This is to boost the car and component manufacturing industry.

"We look forward to deepening our collaboration as government, industry and labour to achieve both these objectives,” Ramaphosa said.

"There may be headwinds, and they will always be headwinds. They will be challenges at the same time, but challenges as much as they are there, they are also opportunities side-by-side.”

