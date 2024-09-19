Gordhan’s death ‘a depletion of leaders’ - ANC in KZN
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The ANC leadership in KZN says the late Pravin Gordhan showed unwavering strength and wisdom, despite the challenges he faced in post-apartheid South Africa.
Provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma says the former politician and party stalwart never surrendered but fought hard during the struggle.
"What saddens us the most is that his departure is a depletion of leaders, not just for the ANC, but for our maturing democracy, and we hope we can tap into his wisdom even when he's no more."
The former minister passed away last week at the age of 75, after a short battle with cancer.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy when he is honoured with a Special Official Funeral at the Durban ICC on Thursday.
Paying tribute to Gordhan at a memorial service at Kendra Hall on Wednesday, Duma said they are mourning the loss of a political giant.
"In the process he was bound to offend, either the system or those who are aggressive and antagonistic towards change. So, just understand that amongst us and for us, he will remain a fighter, he will remain a diplomat, he will remain a strong character who has contributed solely to the transformation of the country."
