GNU should be judged by impact on lives of poor, says Ramaphosa

"Investors are beginning to look at our country once again with greater interest. Both local and foreign investors," said Ramaphosa.

He has been reflecting on the GNU's formation 100 days ago.

Ten political parties came together to form the coalition after the May general elections.

Speaking outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday evening, Ramaphosa said critics should assess the GNU based on the quality of its work.

"Ultimately, the GNU should not be judged by the political orientation of the parties that constitute this administration. It should be by judged by the impact that it will make on the lives of the poor and working people of South Africa."

He said its impact is being seen elsewhere.

"We've seen the reduction in the petrol price due in part to the strengthening of the rand. The setting up of the government of national unity also contributed to the strengthening of the rand and that leads to the decrease of a number of import prices, particularly petrol."

