Girl (9) killed in Tembisa hit-and-run ‘involving popular so

Girl (9) killed in Tembisa hit-and-run ‘involving popular soccer player’
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a child was killed in a crash involving a car allegedly driven by a popular soccer player.
The girl was declared dead on the scene of the head-on collision involving two cars on Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa on Wednesday.
The woman was travelling with her two daughters when they were involved in a crash.
The nine-year-old was declared dead at the scene, while the 13-year-old was injured.
EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said they also investigating reckless and negligent driving.
READ: Five matric pupils raped, robbed in Eastern Cape
"It is alleged that a 29-year-old driver, who is supposedly a soccer player, after colliding with the motor vehicle, fled the scene"
"When Ekurhuleni Metro Police arrived at the scene, we found four bottles of potent alcohol named Don Julio, a powder which we suspect could be cocaine and weed edibles were also found in his vehicle,
"At the we can’t confirm the identity of the soccer player until proper investigation has been conducted.”
