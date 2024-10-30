Five matric pupils raped, robbed in Eastern Cape

The matriculants were also robbed at gunpoint in the Mqhekezweni Administrative area.

"The provincial head of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigation Unit has assembled a team to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators," said the provincial police's Siphokazi Mawisa.

READ: Woman run over, shot dead in KZN

"The investigation team will leave no stone unturned to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)