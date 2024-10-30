Five matric pupils raped, robbed in Eastern Cape
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a
manhunt for an unknown number of suspects who allegedly raped five matric
pupils.
The matriculants were also robbed at gunpoint in the Mqhekezweni Administrative area.
"The provincial head of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigation Unit has assembled a team to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators," said the provincial police's Siphokazi Mawisa.
"The investigation team will leave no stone unturned to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice."
