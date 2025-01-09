ANC in rebuilding phase, says Ramaphosa

After losing its majority in last year's general election, the ANC was compelled to form a government of national unity with opposition parties.





Ramaphosa says the ANC’s January 8 Statement, which he will deliver in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Saturday, will provide a detailed analysis of the current political environment and set out key priority areas.





"The January statement usually gives an analysis of the moment that we're in and obviously the current moment we are in with the government of national unity.





"Most importantly, the January 8 Statement sets out priorities that we must embark on for the entire year."





Meanwhile, Ramaphosa says due processes were followed according to the party’s constitution in expelling former president Jacob Zuma.





MK Party leader Zuma has given the ANC until the 31st of January to reinstate him as a member of the party or face legal action.





In a letter to the party, he listed at least 12 perceived transgressions by the ANC in his disciplinary process.

Ramaphosa says the disciplinary process against Zuma has been concluded.





“We will read the letter and also take a view on it. The disciplinary processes have been done according to our processes."