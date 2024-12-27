KZN Premier calls for more action to curb GBV
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli's calling for urgent
action against the alarming scourge in Gender Based Violence this festive
season.
On Monday, an 18-year-old was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her partner in a house in Harding, on the south coast.
Last week, 25-year-old Nontobeko Cele's lifeless body was posted on Facebook by her partner, who then took his own life.
Speaking at a safety awareness campaign on Thursday, Ntuli urged women to report any acts of abuse to the police.
"Normally when you see a man killing a woman you must know that it did not start there.”
He called for the people of KZN to work together to end GBV.
"If we fail to bring stability in the province, people must know they are jeopardising jobs."
