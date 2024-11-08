Gauteng schools told to pause food sales

This follows an increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses in recent weeks.

Six children died last month after eating snacks from a spaza shop in Soweto.

On Wednesday, over 100 school pupils were hospitalised in Katlehong with stomach cramps after eating samp at school.

READ: Gwarube calls for pesticide ban in schools

The department's Steve Mabona says they have introduced the measures out of concern for pupils' wellbeing.

"Schools and SGB are instructed to closely monitor and regulate vendors, tuck shops and other outlets that sell food to learners. No expired or repackaged food items are [to be] sold to learners. Any individual or business selling food to learners must comply with necessary regulations."

