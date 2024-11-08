Gauteng schools told to pause food sales
Updated | By Bulletin
The Gauteng Education
Department has instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and
around school premises until further notice.
The Gauteng Education Department has instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice.
This follows an increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses in recent weeks.
Six children died last month after eating snacks from a spaza shop in Soweto.
On Wednesday, over 100 school pupils were hospitalised in Katlehong with stomach cramps after eating samp at school.
READ: Gwarube calls for pesticide ban in schools
The department's Steve Mabona says they have introduced the measures out of concern for pupils' wellbeing.
"Schools and SGB are instructed to closely monitor and regulate vendors, tuck shops and other outlets that sell food to learners. No expired or repackaged food items are [to be] sold to learners. Any individual or business selling food to learners must comply with necessary regulations."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Remote work: Are you being underpaid for your talent?
Are remote workers getting shortchanged just for living elsewhere?Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert about Shashi Naidoo robbery
How did thieves access Shashi Naidoo's banking apps and how can we prote...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago