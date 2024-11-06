Gwarube calls for pesticide ban in schools

Gwarube was speaking during a briefing on Thursday afternoon as food poisoning cases involving children rise.





"It is my view that no school should be permitted to store or use these dangerous chemicals on its premises. Our objective is to safe environment for all our learners."





Health officials last month said pesticide poisoning was responsible for the deaths of six children in Soweto.





There have been several other incidents in different parts of the country including KZN that have resulted in scores of mostly school children falling ill and needing medical treatment after consuming snacks.









"Of course, we are deeply concerned about the snacks and other food stuff that are contaminated, and that are finding they way into school premises. This is why we are playing an active role with the group that the Minister of Health has convened, in order to make sure our learners, particularly young children who are more vulnerable, are protected," Gwarube adde













Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)