Gang wanted for murder nabbed at Umzinyathi hideout

KZN police say the group has been linked to various violent crimes including attempted murder, rape and armed robberies.





They believe the suspects were also involved in the murder of ANC eThekwini Ward 53 secretary, Thanduxolo Sthandathu.





Provincial police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says they were taken into custody on Tuesday morning after detectives were tipped off about their whereabouts.





"The six suspects were found in illegal possession of two firearms, one of which had a serial number filed off. They were also found in possession two magazines full of ammunition.





"The suspects, aged between 19 and 29 years old, will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 28 August 2024. Their arrest follows last week’s arrest of five suspects who are members of a gang which was seen in a viral video carrying guns and shooting randomly in the air at the KwaMashu hostel. The five suspects will also appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday."





The search for a seventh suspect continues.





