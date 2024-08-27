Alleged Msunduzi construction mafia group remanded in custody

The group was detained last week after allegedly disrupting activities and intimidating workers at a Msunduzi bridge construction site.





The suspects, aged between 28 and 44, appeared in the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.





The KZN NPA says they've been remanded in custody while officials verify their details for possible bail.





Reacting to the arrests, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean McPherson is calling for a tougher stance against those who intimidate contractors and cause delays and other disruptions on construction sites.





"It is vitally important that they have [our] backing to be able to do their jobs to secure these sites and to bring those that are responsible for these attacks on our construction sites, who are responsible for extortion, violence and murder, to book.





"So, I applaud the work of the SAPS and the provisional commissioner, General Mkhwanazi, for the work that his team has done."





