Funeral for Phoenix man found dead in Free State

Jason Foster was reported missing on his way back home over a month ago.

The 38-year-old was last seen with his friend, a truck driver, in the vicinity of the N1 between Colesburg and Edenburg.

His body was discovered two weeks ago in Springfontein.

The death is being investigated.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dawn Gounden from Renegade Search and Rescue says Foster was identified by a relative on Friday.

"Unfortunately, due to the condition of the body, there will be a sealed coffin. The family is going through a lot of emotions at this stage. They are finding very difficult to deal with the matter because they didn't believe that he will be found deceased.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday morning at his home and will then proceed to Clare Estate Crematorium.

