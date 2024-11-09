Life sentences for trio who murdered Tongaat teen Andile Mbuthu
Updated | By Newswatch
Three men have begun serving life sentences for
the murder of Tongaat teenager Andile 'Bobo' Mbuthu.
The 16-year-old was assaulted and his body dumped in a local river four years ago.
He was accused of stealing liquor from a tavern in Hambanathi.
The tavern owner and main suspect, Mlungisi Thabethe, was killed in a drive-by shooting before the start of the trial.
READ: KZN courts go virtual
The National Prosecuting Authority in KZN says sentences were handed down against the other co-accused this week.
The Verulam Regional Court sentenced Andile Nhleko, Mncedisi Mzobe, and Lindani Ndlovu to life and various terms of imprisonment for murder and kidnapping.
Their co-accused, Malusi Mthembu, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for murder and another three years for kidnapping.
