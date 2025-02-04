 Fuel prices set to increase in February
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says fuel prices will be steeper from Wednesday.

A person refueling their car at a gas station
A person refueling their car at a gas station/Pexels/@Engin Akyurt

Both grades of petrol are going up by 82 cents a litre.

 

Diesel will cost R1,01 and R1,05 cents more per litre.

 

Mineral Resources spokesperson Robert Maake says higher oil prices and a weaker rand were drivers.


"The rand depreciated on average against the US dollar during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to higher contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 36.85 c/l, 39.58 c/l and 38.61 cents per litre, respectively.

 

"Illuminating paraffin will increase by R1,29 per litre at retail level, and LP Gas will increase by 42 cents per kilogram."


