Fuel price drop predicted for October
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Automobile Association says another fuel price drop is
on the cards for motorists next month.
The association says unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund indicate a significant drop in the petrol price.
It will be the fifth consecutive decrease for the year.
"ULP95 petrol is expected to be lower by around R1.13/litre while ULP93 is set for a drop of around R1.05/l. Diesel is expected to drop between R1.12/l and R1.10/l while illuminating paraffin will drop by around R1.08/l, " says AA spokesperson, Eleanor Mavimbela.
