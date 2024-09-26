Fuel price drop predicted for October

The association says unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund indicate a significant drop in the petrol price.

It will be the fifth consecutive decrease for the year.

READ: Another fuel price drop expected in October

"ULP95 petrol is expected to be lower by around R1.13/litre while ULP93 is set for a drop of around R1.05/l. Diesel is expected to drop between R1.12/l and R1.10/l while illuminating paraffin will drop by around R1.08/l, " says AA spokesperson, Eleanor Mavimbela.

