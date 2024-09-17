Another fuel price drop expected in October

This will be the fifth fuel price cut this year.

The Automobile Association has been commenting on the latest unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund.

"According to the data, ULP93 will decrease by around R1.18 cents/litre, and ULP95 will decrease by R1.26c/l. Diesel is set to decrease considerably by around R1.10c/l while illuminating paraffin also decreases by around R1.04c/l," says the Automobile Association's spokesperson, Eleanor Mavimbela.





"The forecast reductions in ULP93 and ULP95 will bring this fuel cost down to prices last seen in March and April of 2022."

Mavimbela attributed the reduction to lower international product prices and a stronger rand.

"The expected reductions can be attributed to significantly lower international product prices. The strong performance of the Rand against the US Dollar is also playing a substantial role in the forecast reductions."





