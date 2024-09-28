Freedom Under Law welcomes Hlophe JSC ruling
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Freedom Under Law has welcomed a high court ruling barring
MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe from participating in any Judicial
Service Commission activities.
Freedom Under Law has welcomed a high court ruling barring MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe from participating in any Judicial Service Commission activities.
The Western Cape High Court ruled on the applications by the DA, FUL and Corruption Watch yesterday.
The organisations and party challenged the National Assembly's decision to appoint Hlophe to serve on the JSC.
The former Western Cape Judge President is the first judge in South Africa to be impeached.
It's after he was found guilty of gross misconduct.
READ: John Hlophe temporarily barred from JSC interviews
"It will mean he will not participate in the JSC's forthcoming sitting in October 2024. Freedom Under Law brought its application to protect the independence and integrity of the Judiciary and the independence and impartiality of the Judicial Service Commission." says Freedom Under Law's Chris Oxtoby
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Birthday party sees kids painting a Ferrari 812
Even if the paint is washable, that's an R8-million car!Stacey & J Sbu 22 hours ago
-
New Kids On The Block fans clap back at negative video
A snippet of some of the band members dancing on stage painted them in a...Danny Guselli 1 day, 1 hour ago