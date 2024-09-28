Freedom Under Law welcomes Hlophe JSC ruling

The Western Cape High Court ruled on the applications by the DA, FUL and Corruption Watch yesterday.

The organisations and party challenged the National Assembly's decision to appoint Hlophe to serve on the JSC.

The former Western Cape Judge President is the first judge in South Africa to be impeached.

It's after he was found guilty of gross misconduct.

READ: John Hlophe temporarily barred from JSC interviews

"It will mean he will not participate in the JSC's forthcoming sitting in October 2024. Freedom Under Law brought its application to protect the independence and integrity of the Judiciary and the independence and impartiality of the Judicial Service Commission." says Freedom Under Law's Chris Oxtoby

