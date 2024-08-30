Fourth consecutive fuel price drop predicted for September

The Automobile Association is predicting a fourth consecutive drop in fuel prices across the board.

It's based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund.

The association expects the price of petrol to drop by around 94 cents a litre, diesel by 76 cents a litre, and illuminating paraffin by almost R1 a litre.





AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela explained the contributing factors to the decrease.

"The reason for this welcome news is the perfect combination of a strengthening Rand/US Dollar exchange rate since the middle of August and significantly lower international oil prices, which dipped around mid-August and increased the over recovery on the fuel prices in the period under review."

"If the predicted decreases materialise, the cumulative impact of the last four decreases is substantial. Considering, for instance, ULP93 Inland, the amount of the decrease to around R2.44/l, which in total will bring about a saving of around R122 on a 50/l petrol tank."





