Calls to protect social housing tenants from rising electricity prices

Eskom is asking the National Energy Regulator of South Africa for a 36% tariff increase for 2025 to allow the utility to recoup some R8 billion in lost revenue.





Karabelo Pooe of the social housing association says it's unaffordable for tenants in this sector.





He says 35 to 40 per cent of them earn below R6 000 a month and rent their homes through a landlord.





Pooe says with the little they earn, they are expected to fund their living costs without the safety net of an indigent subsidy.





"Currently, a number of low-income social housing tenants are excluded from receiving indigent benefits across the different municipalities in South Africa. They will be made more vulnerable upon the implementation of a 40 per cent electricity tariff increase without the cushion of the indigent benefits."





Meanwhile, the DA has secured a date for a Parliamentary debate on the proposed electricity price hikes after the Speaker gave their request the thumbs up.





The debate is scheduled for next week.





