Four suspected robbers killed in Alberton shootout

Police say the four were intercepted while on their way to commit a business robbery in Johannesburg.

"As the law enforcement agencies were stopping the vehicle with four occupants, the suspects started shooting at the law enforcement officers," said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

"A shootout and a high-speed chase ensued, and the suspect's vehicle capsised in the middle of the road.

"All four suspects were certified dead on the scene, and four unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects."

None of the law enforcement officers were injured.

Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni has attributed the foiled robbery to a collaboration between various law enforcement agencies and private security companies.

"There could have been loss of lives had the suspects been successful with their criminal activity," said Mthombeni.

"Thanks to the law enforcement officers who averted all that. This collaboration will continue throughout the festive season and beyond.”

