Four suspected extortionists wounded in Sydenham shootout
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Public Works MEC, Martin Meyer has praised security teams
for dealing swiftly with a group of suspected extortionists in Sydenham.
Public Works MEC, Martin Meyer has praised security teams for dealing swiftly with a group of suspected extortionists in Sydenham.
Four men were wounded during the gun battle on a construction site on O'Flaherty Road yesterday.
KZN police say the men began harassing workers at the job site in the afternoon and then demanded cash from the contractor.
A gunfight later broke out between the gang and private security guards.
The four alleged extortionists, who are the subject of an attempted murder investigation, are under police guard in hospital.
READ: Police hunt for suspects involved in Shallcross CIT robbery
The department's Steve Bhengu says MEC Meyer's hailed law enforcement teams' quick response.
"While details around this incident are subject to police investigations, it must be said that this highlights the brazen attempts alleged extortions have adopted for their own personal and unlawful gain."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Five tips for working with your spouse
Things like communication, routine, and commitment all play big roles in...Danny Guselli 46 minutes ago
-
Toddler thinks 'Nasty Girl' by Tinashe is a lullaby
Could this be the cutest and most inappropriate thing ever?Danny Guselli 46 minutes ago