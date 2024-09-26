Four suspected extortionists wounded in Sydenham shootout

Four men were wounded during the gun battle on a construction site on O'Flaherty Road yesterday.

KZN police say the men began harassing workers at the job site in the afternoon and then demanded cash from the contractor.

A gunfight later broke out between the gang and private security guards.

The four alleged extortionists, who are the subject of an attempted murder investigation, are under police guard in hospital.

The department's Steve Bhengu says MEC Meyer's hailed law enforcement teams' quick response.

"While details around this incident are subject to police investigations, it must be said that this highlights the brazen attempts alleged extortions have adopted for their own personal and unlawful gain."

