 Police hunt for suspects involved in Shallcross CIT robbery
Police hunt for suspects involved in Shallcross CIT robbery

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Police are continuing their search for over a dozen suspects linked to a Cash-in-Transit robbery in Shallcross, south of Durban. 

Its alleged that the heavily armed suspects opened fire on a cash van at a shopping centre on Monday.


KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says once the vehicle stopped, they then used explosives to blow open the back.


" They then disarmed the security guards of their service pistols and rifles. They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash,no one was injured and at this stage the investigation continues." 

