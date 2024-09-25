Police hunt for suspects involved in Shallcross CIT robbery
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Police are continuing their search for over a dozen suspects linked to a Cash-in-Transit robbery in Shallcross, south of Durban.
Police are continuing their search for over a dozen suspects linked to a Cash-in-Transit robbery in Shallcross, south of Durban.
Its alleged that the heavily armed suspects opened fire on a cash van at a shopping centre on Monday.
KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says once the vehicle stopped, they then used explosives to blow open the back.
READ: Two injured in CIT bombing in Shallcross
" They then disarmed the security guards of their service pistols and rifles. They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash,no one was injured and at this stage the investigation continues."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Be honest, what's in your bag when visiting family abroad?
"You know you're a South African Indian when..."Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Happy World Dream Day! What dream are you pursuing?
"This day is a powerful reminder that we all have the ability to make po...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago