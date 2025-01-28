Four more SANDF soldiers killed in DRC

The South African National Defence Force has confirmed the loss of four more soldiers.

The SANDF says three South African peacekeepers were killed on Monday when the M23 rebels launched a mortar bomb, which landed in its base.

The fourth soldier succumbed to the injuries suffered during fighting last week as the rebel group was advancing towards the eastern city of Goma.

READ: SANDF soldiers in DRC underequipped - analyst

Nine South African soldiers lost their lives on Thursday and Friday.

The SANDF says the rest of the injured members are receiving medical attention at a hospital in Goma.

Fighting has raged in Goma despite calls from the international community for the Rwandan-backed M23 to halt its advance on the city, which is in a mineral-rich part of the vast DRC and is home to more than a million people.

