Four killed in Verulam crash
Updated | By Newswatch
Four people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Verulam.
The victims were travelling in a bakkie, that appears to have veered off Osindisweni Main Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Medics from KZN VIP Emergency Medical Service say five people were treated on the scene before they were taken to hospital.
The cause of the crash is not known.
