Storm leaves families homeless in uMsinga

Officials say heavy rains battered the Midlands municipality on Friday night destroying a number of classrooms at a local school and affecting multiple wards.





KZN’s disaster management teams are busy assessing the extent of the damage.





The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department in the province says hail, strong winds and heavy rains caused significant damage in the Zululand, uMzinyathi, and uThukela districts over the weekend.





MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi will be visiting wards 14 to 19 in Abaqulusi on Sunday to provide support to the communities.





