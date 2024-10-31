Former uMkhanyakude accountant jailed for fraud
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A former accountant for the uMkhanyakude Municipality will spend seven years behind bars for fraud worth over R6 million.
The Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Lindiwe Ngomane for crimes committed in 2006.
KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says Ngomane fraudulently used the passwords of senior officials, who were authorised to approve payments on the municipality's behalf.
"She then used the said credentials to transfer approximately R6.2 million from the municipality’s bank account into different banking accounts which she had loaded onto the system. Ngomane was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, three years of which were conditionally suspended for five years."
Her accomplices, Nhlanhla Gumede and Raphael Mbili were sentenced to six and three years behind bars respectively.
