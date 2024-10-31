Former uMkhanyakude accountant jailed for fraud

The Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Lindiwe Ngomane for crimes committed in 2006.





KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says Ngomane fraudulently used the passwords of senior officials, who were authorised to approve payments on the municipality's behalf.





READ: Nongoma mayor: Gun violence spiralling out of control





"She then used the said credentials to transfer approximately R6.2 million from the municipality’s bank account into different banking accounts which she had loaded onto the system. Ngomane was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, three years of which were conditionally suspended for five years."





Her accomplices, Nhlanhla Gumede and Raphael Mbili were sentenced to six and three years behind bars respectively.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)