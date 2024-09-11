Former minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital

However, the exact reason for the ANC veteran’s hospitalisation remains unclear.





Gordhan retired from active politics earlier this year ahead of the elections.





"The family of the former Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr. Pravin Gordhan, would like to inform the media and the public that he has been admitted to hospital," said family spokesperson Adrian Lackay.





"Gordhan is receiving the best available medical care. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Further updates on his condition will be provided.”





Lackay said he was admiited few days ago at one of the hospitals in Gauteng.





Gordhan served as an MP from 1994 to 1998, before chairing the World Customs Organization from 2000 to 2006.





In 2009, former president Jacob Zuma appointed Gordhan as Minister of Finance, while in 2014 Gordhan was appointed as the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.





In 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him as Minister of Public Enterprises - a position he held until his retirement.