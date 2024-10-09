Former KZN cop sentenced to 25 years behind bars

The Pietermaritzburg High Court heard how Constable Mtokozisi Nene shot and killed Nompilo Nene at their Inchanga home two years ago.

It is understood that on the day of the incident, the officer brought his girlfriend to their home.

When his wife confronted him about it, an altercation broke out and ended with the officer shooting Nompilo in the face with a high calibre weapon.

NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara says the victims said they lived in fear after the murder.

"This murder was committed in circumstances where it is not premeditated, and therefore, it tracks a minimum of 15 years imprisonment. The court nevertheless sentenced Nene to 25 years imprisonment.

“That is ten years more than the minimum prescribed sentence. The court also reviewed the aggravating circumstances, including the fact that Nene was a serving police officer and the fact that the matter is gender-based violence and intimate partner femicide.

“That warranted a strong sentence. In addition to the term of imprisonment, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm."

