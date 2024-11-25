Food poisoning linked to waste management  - expert

More than 800 incidents, involving children, have been picked up since September, with more than 20 deaths reported.

Most cases involve children eating snacks from spaza shops, outside schools. Investigations have linked the deaths to chemicals used by vendors to control rodent infestations.





READ: KZN to strengthen borders amid food poisoning incidents

Reon Pienaar, who with the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa, says, oftentimes, desperate attempts are made to control rat problems - as a result of poor waste disposal and inadequate municipal collection services.

"The focus should be on addressing the root cause, efficient waste management system. Communities can also play a crucial role in preventing infestations by practicing responsible waste disposal by reducing littering and collaborating with local authorities. By working together South Africa can mitigate the risk associated with poor waste management."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)