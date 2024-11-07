‘Food poisoning' leaves 100 pupils hospitalised in Gauteng

Over 100 school pupils were hospitalised in Gauteng on Wednesday after falling ill from a suspected foodborne illness.

Education officials say the children, at Tamaho Primary in Katlehong, began vomiting and experienced severe stomach cramps after eating samp during their lunch break.

Ninety-eight pupils have been discharged, while 12 are still receiving treatment.





Meanwhile, the Free State Health Department said 49 pupils were rushed to hospital with suspected food poisoning symptoms.

Spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the children are from Daluvuyo Primary School.

"Three of the children are still admitted because they were showing more serious signs. They presented with symptoms of itchy skin and the development of rashes, after allegedly eating some snacks from a nearby shop."