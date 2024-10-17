'Food poisoning' sparks calls for increased focus on school nutrition





HEALA says the support would help promote a safer environment for the millions of children who receive meals through the scheme and avoid food-related illnesses.

Mpumalanga officials on Wednesday confirmed that 21 pupils were hospitalised due food poisoning.

Incidents reported in parts of Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo have raised concern in recent weeks, with the National Consumer Commission embarking on its own compliance checks.





Dr Petronell Kruger, who's with the food advocacy group HEALA, says it's important to address the stigma around feeding schemes.

"We have a duty to debunk the stigma because it's hindering children from accessing this wonderful program, because they don't want to face the perceived indignity of accessing this valuable social protection.

"It's true that the feeding scheme is under resourced. At the moment, children are served at around R7 a day, which is ridiculous."





