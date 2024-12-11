Foetuses found dumped in Durban home
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A set of foetuses has been discovered in Durban central.
A set of foetuses has been discovered in Durban central.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics says emergency services were called to Monty Naicker Road at South Beach.
He says they were shown to a private residence where they were found dumped in a toilet.
READ: Foetus found in Morningside
"Paramedics assessed and found it was actually two foetuses believed to be twins and unfortunately there was nothing they could do, and they were declared deceased on the scene. SAPS cordoned off the scene to investigate."
This is the second tragic call attended by ALS Paramedics in a matter of days.
"Please do approach clinics or government facilities. They can advise and assist you in the process, instead of dumping foetuses in public places."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Family surprises beloved nanny with a car
Nosi’s excitement has us jumping for joy with her.Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
Interracial couple share the differences in their beach days
Even as a rainbow nation, we all have different ways of doing things but...Carol Ofori 8 hours ago