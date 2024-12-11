Foetuses found dumped in Durban home

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics says emergency services were called to Monty Naicker Road at South Beach.





He says they were shown to a private residence where they were found dumped in a toilet.





"Paramedics assessed and found it was actually two foetuses believed to be twins and unfortunately there was nothing they could do, and they were declared deceased on the scene. SAPS cordoned off the scene to investigate."





This is the second tragic call attended by ALS Paramedics in a matter of days.





"Please do approach clinics or government facilities. They can advise and assist you in the process, instead of dumping foetuses in public places."





