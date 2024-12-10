Foetus found in Morningside
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Paramedics were in Durban's Morningside area on Friday morning, where a foetus was found.
The foetus was discovered in a bin bag that was left on the side of the road.
"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS and Security Officials in attendance," says ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson.
"Paramedics found a plastic packet with a foetus in it which was left on the roadside. Unfortunately, the fetus was declared deceased on the scene.
“At this stage, the events leading up to this horrific incident are unknown; however, SAPS was in attendance and will be investigating further.”
