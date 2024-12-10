Foetus found in Morningside

The foetus was discovered in a bin bag that was left on the side of the road.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS and Security Officials in attendance," says ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson.





READ: 10,000 died on SA roads in 2024 - Creecy

"Paramedics found a plastic packet with a foetus in it which was left on the roadside. Unfortunately, the fetus was declared deceased on the scene.

“At this stage, the events leading up to this horrific incident are unknown; however, SAPS was in attendance and will be investigating further.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)