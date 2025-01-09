NCC investigates FlySafair ‘overbooking’

The NCC's Head of Complaints and Investigations, Prudence Moilwa, says their probe has to do with complaints regarding incidents of the airline's overbooking and overselling practices.

"The National Consumer Commission is empowered to monitor the consumer market in order to identify practices that are inconsistent with the Consumer Protection Act. The Consumer Commission has started this investigation and has already started engaging with FlySafair.

"We urge them to cooperate with the investigation, as well as for the consumers who have concerns around the overbooking and overselling in the industry to also launch the complaints with the commission."

