Floyd Shivambu is the new secretary-general of MKP
Updated | By Newswatch
Floyd Shivambu has been appointed the
secretary-general of the uMkhonto WeSizwe
Party.
Floyd Shivambu has been appointed the secretary-general of the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party.
The organisation made the announcement in a statement on Sunday morning saying that Shivambu replaces Sifiso Maseko who resigned from the position last week.
He is returning to his full-time job at the Department of Health in Gauteng.
The former EFF deputy president left the red berets to join Jacob Zuma's political party in August.
READ: LISTEN: Mpofu explains his ditching of EFF for MK Party
The MKP says Shivambu's appointment, which follows consultations between Zuma and national officials, is effective immediately.
The party says it will make an announcement on the candidate who will take over Shivambu's previous role as national organiser.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Remote work: Are you being underpaid for your talent?
Are remote workers getting shortchanged just for living elsewhere?Stacey & J Sbu 2 days ago
-
Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert about Shashi Naidoo robbery
How did thieves access Shashi Naidoo's banking apps and how can we prote...Carol Ofori 2 days, 2 hours ago