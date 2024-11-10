Floyd Shivambu is the new secretary-general of MKP

The organisation made the announcement in a statement on Sunday morning saying that Shivambu replaces Sifiso Maseko who resigned from the position last week.

He is returning to his full-time job at the Department of Health in Gauteng.

The former EFF deputy president left the red berets to join Jacob Zuma's political party in August.

READ: LISTEN: Mpofu explains his ditching of EFF for MK Party

The MKP says Shivambu's appointment, which follows consultations between Zuma and national officials, is effective immediately.

The party says it will make an announcement on the candidate who will take over Shivambu's previous role as national organiser.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)