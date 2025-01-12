Floods destroy homes and roads in Abaqulusi Municipality

This week, heavy rains and thunderstorms caused extensive damage in various parts of Vryheid.

Mkhwanazi says more than 20 homes were flooded in Bhekuzulu township.

"Some of the households that got flooded, most of the stuff damaged included the books for those who already getting ready for the re-opening of schools. Some are left with almost nothing, except for the walls."

He says the rain also damaged gravel roads in several areas, including Mondlo and Shoba.

Mkhwanazi says the KZN Department of Transport has been informed and has agreed to intervene.

"In most of the areas of Abaqulusi, people are unable to drive, and we are going to face the problem of scholar transport not being able to take kids to school. Some of the teachers may not be able to access the school."













