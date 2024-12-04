462 people arrested for rape in KZN

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says 39 more suspects were arrested for sexual assault.

"In the month of November 2024, the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) detectives have tracked, traced and arrested 235 suspects in connection with cases of rape.

"As the country observes 16 Days of Activism on No Violence against Women and Children, the fight against gender-based violence has also resulted in the arrest of 227 suspects for the transgression of the Domestic Violence Act."

He's singled out alcohol as a major contributing factor in cases of assault and other contact crimes.





"Three thousand nine hundred and seventy-seven suspects were arrested for contact crime, with 194 and 199 suspects arrested for murder and attempted murder cases, respectively.

"Sixty-nine suspects were arrested for house robbery, 40 suspects were brought to book in relation to business robbery cases whilst 1 949 suspects were arrested for cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm."

He's added most of these crimes in the province are committed with the use of a firearm.

Netshiunda say they've also recovered 361 firearms in November.





