Five injured in boat accident off Isipingo Beach
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Five people were injured when their boat
overturned, and they were flung overboard off Isipingo Beach, south of Durban,
on Friday.
It is understood that the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board team was busy servicing shark safety gear.
The organisation's Wayne Harrison, who was at the scene, says the crew members were washed up on shore and rescued by local authorities.
"They do have a couple of bumps and bruises. The rocks have barnacles, mussels and oysters on it so the staff have been taken to a medical facility for a check-up.
“We are not aware of any major injuries. They are all minor and superficial."
