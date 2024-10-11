Five injured in boat accident off Isipingo Beach

It is understood that the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board team was busy servicing shark safety gear.

The organisation's Wayne Harrison, who was at the scene, says the crew members were washed up on shore and rescued by local authorities.

READ: 7 children confirmed dead in north coast crash

"They do have a couple of bumps and bruises. The rocks have barnacles, mussels and oysters on it so the staff have been taken to a medical facility for a check-up.

“We are not aware of any major injuries. They are all minor and superficial."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)